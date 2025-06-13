Kerala CM calls Israel 'world thug', 'arrogant' over attack on Iran

Thrissur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday called Israel a "longtime global thug" which "arrogantly" believes it can do anything as it enjoys US support.

Vijayan was responding to reporters' queries about his view on reports of Israel carrying out strikes at various places in Iran early Friday.

Israel attacked Iran's capital in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme and military sites.

The Kerala CM said Israel has acted as a "global thug" for a long time and that it doesn't follow the normal course of decency that is followed elsewhere in the world.

"They (Israel) arrogantly believe they can do anything as they have US backing," he claimed, and said the attack on Iran cannot be justified.

Vijayan said that such actions are a threat to world peace.

"All those who want to maintain world peace should be ready to oppose and condemn such acts," he contended.