Kerala CM cautions against drug mafia; Hails interventions of police, excise

Thrissur (Kerala), Mar 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday cautioned against the increasing influence of the drug mafia in the society and hailed the effective interventions being made by police and excise personnel in curbing the menace.

The consumption of synthetic drugs is turning people into inhuman in nature and the most significant thing is to free them from the addiction and influence of contrabands, he said.

CM was speaking in the passing out parade of 118 new sub-inspectors who have completed their training at the Kerala Police Academy here.

Indicating the recent drug cases reported in various places of the state, he said the drug mafia is trying to tighten its grip on society in a big way nowadays and attempting to specifically target minors and children.

"They are already making remarkable efforts in this regard. Their action should be further strengthened," he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks came amidst the opposition Congress attacking the LDF government over its alleged failure to curb the drug menace in the state in the wake of police seizing two kilograms of ganja from the men's hostel of a Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery in Kochi on Thursday. PTI LGK ADB