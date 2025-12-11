Kerala CM claims 'womanisers' in Congress, party hits back

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 11 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday alleged that the Congress has "womanisers" and "sexual perverts", prompting the party to hit back, stating that the CM should first account for such persons present in the state cabinet, Left MLAs and his office.

Vijayan, while speaking to reporters after casting his vote for local body polls in Kannur in the morning, referred to the multiple allegations of sexual assault against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil and said, "Look at what these womanisers are doing".

"If you examine the evidence on record and the concerns raised by the victims who came forward, you can see that their complaints were delayed as they were afraid for their lives. They got death threats, hence they were scared.

"How can there be such conduct from responsible persons in the party? A lot of issues are arising as a result of it and much more is likely to come. Such a criminal group of sexual perverts come before the people and make comments like 'well drafted' to justify their actions. The public will not accept it," the CM said.

Vijayan was referring to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph's remark that the second complaint against Mamkootathil, which was sent to him, was "well drafted" and that there appeared to be a "legal brain" behind it.

Joseph also said that the complaint could also be described as "politically motivated".

Shortly thereafter, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala hit back at Vijayan, saying that the CM who was making such allegations against the Congress "should first control the womanisers and sexual perverts" in his party and Front.

Later, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that when the CM was claiming that womanisers were then in the Congress, he should count how many members of his cabinet, Left MLAs and staff in his office were involved in sexual harassment cases.

Chennithala, in the morning, also alleged that the Left government and Vijayan were protecting and giving high positions in the party and the Front to those who insult and abuse women.

He also accused Vijayan of "sitting" on an actress' complaint against a former party MLA for two weeks without taking action and pointed out that the Congress had taken strict and immediate steps against Mamkootathil when allegations surfaced against the Palakkad MLA.

"It is such a person with double standards who is criticising us," he said.

Chennithala was referring to the complaint against former MLA P T Kunju Muhammed.

Referring to the same issue, Satheesan too questioned the delay in registering an FIR against the former MLA and why the CM sat on the complaint against him for two weeks.

He too termed it as "double standards" on the part of the CM and alleged that Vijayan was trying to save Kunju Muhammed.

Chennithala also said that Vijayan is making false statements and accusations as he is afraid that the LDF will suffer a huge loss in the local body polls.

He further contended that the CM and his government only make tall claims as there has been no major developmental work or changes in the state in the last 10 years of the Left rule.

"He is only interested in travelling abroad and that too at public expense," Chennithala alleged. PTI HMP ROH