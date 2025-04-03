Kerala CM condemns attack on Catholic priests in Madhya Pradesh

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 3 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condemned the recent alleged attack on Catholic priests in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and urged the authorities to intervene strongly and take appropriate legal action against the culprits.

In a statement issued by his office, Vijayan said a group of tribals, including women and children, who were on a pilgrimage, were taken to a police station on charges of "forced religious conversion".

When some priests intervened to help them, they were beaten up by a group of people in the presence of the police, he said, terming the entire incident "extremely despicable".

The priests, who hail from Kerala, are reportedly based in Jabalpur.

The CM said those behind such acts should realise that the increasing communal attacks in India pose a threat to the peaceful lives of the people and the country's overall progress.

"They should withdraw from such actions that spread hatred and create unrest in society," he said, according to the statement.

Vijayan added that those responsible for preventing such incidents were still not ready to find a permanent solution to these attacks, which have occurred in various parts of the country, including Manipur.

Such inaction on the part of the authorities, he said, "is considered to be leading to an increase in the attacks on religious minorities." The Chief Minister also pointed out that international organisations like Human Rights Watch have published reports highlighting a rise in such attacks in India.

He accused the union government of "remaining silent" on the issue, alleging that its inaction had made it a mute spectator while India's global image suffered. He urged the Centre to correct its stance.

"The state government (Madhya Pradesh) and the Union government should be ready to provide all necessary assistance to the victims of the attack in Jabalpur," he added, expressing Kerala's solidarity with the attacked priests.

Meanwhile, when opposition members attempted to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Speaker did not allow it.

In protest, they staged a walkout from the House.