Kerala CM condemns Delhi bomb blast, expresses solidarity with victims

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condemned the bomb blast in Delhi and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

In a post on 'X', Vijayan said he strongly condemns the heinous bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. "This cowardly act is an attack on our nation and its people," he said.

The chief minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said Kerala stands in steadfast solidarity with the people of Delhi in this hour of grief.

Vijayan also urged authorities to ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice without delay. "Such forces that threaten our nation’s peace must be defeated," he said.

A high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening claimed eight lives and injured 24 others.

The area was crowded with people at the time.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police have intensified security checks at sensitive locations across the state, including railway stations and bus terminals.

Dog squads and bomb disposal units have been deployed as part of the enhanced security measures, police officials said.