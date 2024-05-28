Kerala CM condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for global protest against 'terror'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Marxist leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the continuing Israeli attacks on Gaza and urged anti-imperialist forces and peace lovers around the world to raise their voices against what he termed "terror."

Advertisment

In a Facebook post, Vijayan, citing reports of the recent bombings carried out by Israel on Sunday in refugee camps in Rafah killing 45 people, said the Israeli government's continued imperialist atrocities in Gaza shock the conscience of the world.

"The attack was carried out even after the International Court of Justice ordered an end to the violence in Rafah. About 36,000 people have been killed so far in Israel's atrocities. Huge protests are taking place all over the world against this occupation, which is being supported by American imperialism," he said.

However, Israel pretends not to see all these protests and continues its military offensive, the chief minister said.

"Anti-imperialist forces and peace lovers around the world need to raise their voices against this terror. The people of Gaza must be given the opportunity to return to a natural life," he said.

New moves to oppress the Palestinian people and militarise the region for imperialist occupation interests must be defeated, Vijayan added.