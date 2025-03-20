Kerala CM condemns Israel’s 'genocidal onslaught' in Gaza, calls for global action

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged the international community to take a firm stand against Israel's "genocidal onslaught" on the Gaza Strip, calling it a "crime against humanity." In a post on 'X', Vijayan said Israel's attacks on Gaza have "turned life into an unending nightmare" for Palestinians.

He questioned how much more suffering the world must witness and stressed that the time to act is now.

"#Israel’s genocidal onslaught on #Gaza has turned life into an unending nightmare—children slaughtered, families erased, and survival itself denied.

"How much more suffering must the world witness? The international community must take a firm stand against this crime against humanity. The time to act is now—ceasefire and justice for #Palestine!" he wrote on 'X'.

Israeli strikes killed at least 85 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Thursday, according to local health officials.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had returned to what remained of their homes in the north after a ceasefire took effect in January.

However, on Tuesday, Israel resumed heavy strikes across Gaza, shattering the truce that had facilitated the release of more than two dozen hostages.

Israel has blamed Hamas for the renewed fighting, stating that the militant group rejected a new proposal that differed from their signed agreement.

According to officials, a total of 592 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since Tuesday.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Israel's retaliatory offensive, one of the deadliest and most destructive in recent history, has killed nearly 49,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.