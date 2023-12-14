Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns Parliament security breach

Kottayam: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condemned the security breach at the Parliament on December 13, saying such an incident should never have happened and called for action into the matter.

Advertisment

Vijayan, at a press briefing here, said all major political parties have pointed out at the alleged security failure in connection with the incident.

He said the Centre should consider the matter seriously and take action accordingly.

"What happened in the Parliament was really condemnable. Such things should never have happened there," the CM said in response to reporters' queries on the incident.

Advertisment

According to the Delhi police, the Parliament security breach on Wednesday was well-coordinated and meticulously planned allegedly by six people, five of whom have been nabbed.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.