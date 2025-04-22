Kerala CM condemns terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 22 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area that claimed 26 lives.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also condemned the terror attack.

In a post on social media platform X, Vijayan said that those behind the "heinous act" must be brought to justice and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Strongly condemn the terror attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Those behind this heinous act must be brought to justice. Let us stand united against such acts of violence and reaffirm our commitment to peace and harmony," he said on X.

Satheesan, in a statement, said the terror attack was a challenge to national security and said its timing and brutality pointed to a larger conspiracy.

He also questioned whether there was any failure on the part of the security agencies, including the intelligence agencies, in ensuring safety of Pahalgam, an important tourist area.

Terming the attack as "shocking", he urged the central government to take immediate action to suppress the terrorists and ensure national security.

He asked the state government to quickly take steps to bring the people from Kerala who were visiting Kashmir.

Chandrasekhar, in a statement issued by the BJP state committee, said the terror act was an attempt at disrupting peace and normal life in Kashmir.

The BJP leader said that the terrorists targeted the tourists as they were worried by the progress made by Jammu and Kashmir in the tourism sector.

He said that it would be met with a strong response and that everything will be done to ensure the safety of people from Kerala who had gone there on tourist trips.

Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that all necessary steps would be taken.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, according to officials.

The attack occurred at Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, which is a favourite with visitors from across the country and the world and is dubbed as 'mini Switzerland'. PTI HMP HMP ROH