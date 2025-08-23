Kerala CM condoles death of veteran CPI leader Sudhakar Reddy

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condoled the death of former CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy.

Reddy died in a Hyderabad hospital on Friday night after an illness.

In his condolence message, Vijayan said that Reddy had served as an outstanding parliamentarian.

"His efforts to raise the voice of workers and ordinary people in Parliament were remarkable," he said.

He was a gentle and widely respected Communist leader, the Chief Minister recalled.