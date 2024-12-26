Kerala CM condoles demise of Manmohan Singh

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday expressed condolences over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and highlighted his dedication to secularism and democracy.

Advertisment

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, former Prime Minister of India and a distinguished statesman committed to the values of secularism and democracy," Vijayan posted on X.

"Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," his post added.

Singh (92) died at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening. PTI ARM ARM SA