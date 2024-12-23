Kerala CM condoles demise of Shyam Benegal

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday expressed his condolences on the death of filmmaker Shyam Benegal, saying his visionary legacy would continue to inspire generations of filmmakers.

Advertisment

In a post on 'X', Vijayan said that an era in Indian cinema had come to an end with the passing of the legendary filmmaker.

"Over five decades, he gifted us films rich in storytelling and profound social commentary," the CM said.

"His visionary legacy will inspire generations of filmmakers. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the film fraternity," he added.

Advertisment

Benegal, who ushered in a new era in Hindi cinema with the 'parallel movement' of the 1970s and 1980s, creating classics such as Ankur, Mandi, and Manthan, passed away on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling chronic kidney disease.

He was 90. PTI TGB ROH