Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles demise of Zakir Hussain

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the demise of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, saying his contributions to the arts remain unparalleled.

In a post on 'X,' Vijayan said Ustad Zakir Hussain was instrumental in popularising Indian music across the globe, serving as a beacon of India's rich musical heritage.

"A true custodian of classical traditions, his contributions to the arts remain unparalleled. His passing is a monumental loss to culture and humanity," the chief minister said, expressing "heartfelt condolences" to his loved ones.

The 73-year-old tabla maestro died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, his family said on Monday.

Hussain died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement.