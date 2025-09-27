Kerala CM condoles loss of lives in Vijay''s rally in Tamil Nadu

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expressed grief over the death of at least 29 people during a stampede in the rally of actor-politician Vijay at Karur in Tamil Nadu.

Vijayan, in a statement issued by his office, said that it was extremely sad that several people lost their lives during a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

He expressed "deep sorrow" over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the affected families, the statement said.

Twenty-nine people, including children, died and over 45 are under treatment, according to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian. PTI HMP ADB