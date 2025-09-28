Kerala CM condoles loss of lives in Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expressed grief over the stampede during a rally of actor-politician Vijay at Karur in Tamil Nadu that left at least 36 people dead.

Vijayan, in a statement issued by his office, said that it was extremely sad that several people lost their lives in the rally. He expressed "deep sorrow" over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the affected families.

The chief minister also sent a letter to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin offering assistance, if needed.

Vijayan also posted on social media platform X, saying that Kerala stands with the people of Tamil Nadu in this time of grief.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede that occurred in Karur, Tamil Nadu. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy and complete recovery to all those injured. Kerala stands with the people of Tamil Nadu in this hour of grief," he said on X.

Thirty-six people, including eight children, died in a stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the dead also include 16 women.