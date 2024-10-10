Kerala CM condoles Ratan Tata's demise, recalls his support for state's development

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condoled the demise of Ratan Tata, recalling his support for the development of the southern state.

In a post on 'X', he said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata, an industrialist with a lasting legacy in Indian history. His unwavering support for Kerala's development will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and the Tata Group." Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, has been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.