Kerala CM condoles Shibu Soren's demise

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 4 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

In a post on X, Vijayan said Soren's lifelong efforts for the rights and welfare of Adivasis and the people of Jharkhand would be remembered.

"Heartfelt condolences to Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji, the bereaved family, and his followers," the Chief Minister said.

JMM founder Shibu Soren, the veteran tribal leader who played a key role in Jharkhand's creation, breathed his last on Monday at a private hospital in New Delhi while undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems. PTI TGB TGB ROH