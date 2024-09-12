Kerala CM condoles Sitaram Yechury's demise

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, describing him as an unparalleled leader of the Communist movement, and said his death was an irreparable loss for the nation, especially during its time of crisis.

Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

Vijayan said that the news of Yechury's demise caused him immense sadness and heartache.

He recalled that the Marxist stalwart guided the party as its general secretary for nine years through tough political times.

Vijayan said that Yechury, through his clear political stands, while in leadership positions, was not only a guide for the party, but also for the Left front and Indian politics.

"His death is an irreparable loss to the country at a time when the country and its people are facing a serious crisis," the CM said in a statement issued by his office.

Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support. The veteran leader died at 3.05 pm, sources said. PTI HMP HMP KH