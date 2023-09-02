Kerala CM congratulates ISRO and team on successful launch of Aditya-L1

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 2 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated ISRO and the scientists on the successful launch of India's first solar mission Aditya-L1.

Shortly after the successful takeoff of PSLV-C57, carrying the Aditya satellite from Sriharikota, Vijayan in a social media post said that it was another "momentous achievement" for India in space research.

"India marks another momentous achievement in space research as #AdityaL1 sets off on its mission to explore the secrets of the Sun and its atmosphere. Hats off to@isro and the incredible team that made this possible. Together, we reach for the stars!," Vijayan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The satellite will be observing the Sun round the clock and extract exact data regarding various solar phenomena. PTI RRT RRT KH