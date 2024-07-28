Kerala CM congratulates Manu Bhaker on Olympics medal win

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 28 (TPI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated Indian shooter Manu Bhaker who won the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol shooting category in the Paris Olympics, 2024.

Manu became the first woman from the country to win a medal in shooting, showing tremendous fighting spirit to end a 12-year drought in the sport at the quadrennial showpiece.

"Proud moment for India as shooter Manu Bhaker wins a historic bronze in the 10m air pistol at #ParisOlympics2024, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting. Her achievement inspires many to pursue sports. Wishing her success in future endeavours," Vijayan posted on X. PTI RRT RRT ROH