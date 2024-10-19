Kerala CM criticises breaking news culture in media

Kochi, Oct 19 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised the breaking news culture prevailing in the media and said more importance is given to the news rather than reporting it correctly.

Those in the media industry should introspect whether the breaking news culture makes the media stoop to the level of not getting time even to avoid grammar and spelling mistakes, the CM said, while speaking during a programme here.

The media in the state should examine whether the criticism against it was correct. The Malayalam media does not give due importance to topics like development and welfare compared to their national counterparts, Vijayan said.

The CM also wanted the media to follow the ethics in journalism and not to infringe on other people's personal freedom in the name of freedom of expression. PTI LGK KH