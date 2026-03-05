Kerala CM criticises Centre’s stand on US strike on Iranian ship, calls it ‘condemnable’

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 5 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the central government’s response to the US attack on an Iranian ship, which had come to India for a joint military exercise, was “condemnable” and reflected “subservience to America.” The Iranian warship IRIS Dena was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine in international waters off Sri Lanka’s coast while returning after participating in the MILAN naval exercise, a multilateral naval wargame hosted by India.

In a statement issued by his office, the CM said the Indian government’s stance—that the vessel was not a guest of the country—was “condemnable”.

“It is nothing but a display of subservience to America. The incident that took place near our maritime zone is a serious violation of international etiquette. Such actions, which turn the Indian Ocean into a battlefield, challenge regional peace and security,” he said.

“The fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the central government led by him has not yet taken a clear stand on such serious issues is not the right approach,” Vijayan added.

The chief minister also said that the continuing military confrontation between the US-Israel axis and Iran was intensifying tensions in West Asia and posed a “threat to world peace and international stability.” He further said that the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family was a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, but there was “surprising inaction” on the part of the United Nations.

Vijayan said that many world leaders, including Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have demanded an end to the military operations in West Asia.

However, when such issues arise globally, the United Nations—which is responsible for ensuring peace—appears to forget its basic objective, the CM contended.

He said India has traditionally given importance to peace and non-alignment since the post-independence era, and those opposed to wars “want the country to make active diplomatic interventions to prevent the conflict from escalating further and to find a peaceful solution.” The tense situation in West Asia has the potential to affect the entire Gulf region, which could in turn impact the safety and well-being of lakhs of Malayali expatriates who earn their livelihood there, Vijayan said.

He said the central government should immediately ensure the protection of the lives and property of the expatriate community, which is closely linked to Kerala’s economy.

Vijayan said the Kerala government was closely monitoring the situation and had set up the necessary coordination and support mechanisms under the leadership of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA), which handles matters related to Non-Resident Keralites.

He added that members of the Loka Kerala Sabha, various expatriate organisations, prominent personalities and volunteers were engaged in relief efforts in coordination with Indian embassies in Gulf countries.

“In such situations, the spread of alarming news and unverified information can cause unnecessary concern. Therefore, unreliable information should not be circulated, and only official information should be relied upon,” the CM said.

He urged the international community to intervene urgently to restore peace and stability in the region and requested the Centre to play an active role in this regard. PTI HMP SSK