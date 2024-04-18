Kerala CM criticises pre-election surveys, compares them to paid news

Malappuram (Kerala), Apr 18 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday strongly criticised the pre-poll surveys conducted by various media organisations, likening them to paid news.

Advertisment

The veteran CPI(M) leader was reacting to a question about pre-poll surveys carried out by various media outlets, which indicated a clear lead for the Congress-led UDF in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

"Just as certain news items are labeled as paid news due to their lack of credibility or biased nature, some surveys have surfaced that share similar characteristics," Vijayan told reporters here.

Referring to the results of the 2021 Assembly polls, when people voted for the LDF rejecting the surveys conducted by various media organisations, he alleged that people are beginning to question whether current surveys are similar to paid news.

Advertisment

The chief minister accused the media of not disclosing to the people the scientific analysis behind such conclusions.

"Pre-poll survey results are released without disclosing information such as the method of conducting the survey, the number of people involved in collecting the information, and how the result is predicted. People are unaware of their authenticity. These figures, supported by certain agencies, aim only to mislead the people," he said.

Vijayan asserted that the people of the state would stand with the LDF, just as they did in the last Assembly election after dismissing the pre-poll surveys.

The people of Kerala do not rely on fake news or fake survey reports to form their political opinions, he added. PTI TGB TGB KH