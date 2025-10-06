Kerala CM decries attempt to hurl footwear at CJI, calls it ‘reflection of hatred’

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday strongly condemned an alleged attempt by a lawyer to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the Supreme Court, terming it a "reflection of the hatred" spread by the Sangh Parivar.
Describing the incident as "alarming", Vijayan said dismissing it as an individual act would ignore the growing climate of intolerance.
"Strongly condemn the attempted attack on Chief Justice B R Gavai in the Supreme Court. This alarming incident is a reflection of the hatred spread by the Sangh Parivar," he said in a post on 'X'.
"To dismiss it as an individual act is to ignore the growing climate of intolerance. When communal fanaticism dares to target even the chief justice of India, it exposes the grave danger of this divisive and venomous politics that must be confronted without hesitation," he added.
According to lawyers present, the incident occurred during proceedings before a Bench led by the CJI, when a lawyer approached the dais, removed his shoe, and attempted to hurl it at the judge.
Alert security personnel intervened immediately and prevented the attack, escorting the lawyer out of the court premises. As he was taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge". (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan dharma).
The CJI remained composed and urged the lawyers present to continue with their arguments.