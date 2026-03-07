Kerala CM dedicates state's longest backwater bridge, ends decades-long woes of island residents

Alappuzha (Kerala), Mar 7 (PTI) Fulfilling a long-cherished demand of the residents of Perumbalam island, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the Perumbalam Bridge in this coastal district, bringing to an end generations of wait for a direct road link to the mainland.

Constructed across the scenic Vembanad Lake, the Perumbalam Bridge is the longest bridge in the southern state built over a backwater stretch.

With the opening of the bridge, the decades-long travel hardships faced by residents of Perumbalam, an island surrounded on all sides by the lake — are expected to end, authorities said.

The bridge connects Perumbalam Island with Arookutty panchayat under the Aroor Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district.

Dedicating the bridge to the people, CM Vijayan said the Left government was committed to ensuring that no place in the state is left "untouched" by development.

He asked the gathering whether they had ever imagined that such a bridge would come up before 2016, the year the LDF government came to power.

The CM asserted that the sought-after bridge has now become a reality only because the Left government is in power "If the LDF government is not in power, who would have taken care of the people of Perumbalam? How this bridge would have become a reality?" the CM asked.

According to him, the ultimate objective of his government is to create a 'Nava Kerala' (new Kerala) where the development of the state and the welfare of it's people are equally taken care of.

While PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said the state government overcame every obstacle to make the project a reality, Dalima Jojo MLA said the bridge was only a dream for the local people once and the Vijayan government had made it a reality for them now.

Authorities said the new bridge will ensure smoother transport for the island’s residents as well as visitors to the area for various purposes, and is expected to significantly contribute to the region’s socio-economic development.

Until now, the islanders had been dependent solely on water transport and the bridge will now provide them direct road connectivity to the mainland.

The project, included in the 2016–17 state budget, was completed at a cost of Rs 100 crore with financial assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The structure has a total length of 1,155.40 metres and consists of 27 spans of 35 metres each. It also includes three bow-string arch spans of 55 metres each to ensure that water transport through the lake is not obstructed.

The bridge has a width of 11 metres and features 1.5-metre-wide pedestrian walkways on both sides. It has been designed in a manner that allows travellers to enjoy the scenic beauty of Vembanad Lake.

The bridge is also expected to open up new opportunities for tourism in Perumbalam, which has significant tourism potential, they added. PTI LGK ROH