Kerala CM defends gunman accused of assaulting Congress workers

Kollam, Dec 18 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday defended his gunman, accused of assaulting protesting Youth Congress workers recently, and said the security officer was taking action when the vehicle he and other ministers were travelling in was suspected to be under attack.

Advertisment

The Opposition Congress has been alleging that the security personnel and party workers, accompanying the cabinet's cavalcade, had beaten up protesters.

A recent video of the CM’s gunman, Anil, went viral in which he is seen stepping out of the vehicle and assaulting the protesters.

When asked about the incident, Vijayan today said the gunman was for his protection.

Advertisment

"The gunman is also supposed to protect the vehicle I am travelling in. Some people tried to attack the bus we (he and his cabinet colleagues) were travelling on and he interfered," Vijayan said.

He said showing a black flag was not an issue, but when someone attempts to attack the bus, the security team will interfere.

"It's not about showing black flags. We don't have any issues with that. When someone tries to attack the vehicle, the gunman is supposed to protect it and they will intervene if required," he added.

Advertisment

However, Vijayan said he did not see his gunman attacking anyone, adding that he might have reacted in order to protect the vehicle from being attacked.

Vijayan also said that he did not see the viral video of his gunman trashing protesters.

Criticising the chief minister and his gunman, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said criminals were trashing the KSU-Youth Congress workers.

Advertisment

"Only the chief minister has not seen his gunman's video trashing Congress workers. All media houses reported the incident but the chief minister claims that he did not see it," Satheesan said.

The Congress leader also alleged that the security wing of the CM, the "criminals in police" and the CPI(M) workers were trashing the protesting Congress workers.

Congress workers have been protesting against the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues who are on a statewide Nava Kerala Sadas yatra - an outreach programme by the Left government.

The opposition party has been alleging that the government is using the state apparatus, paid for by the taxpayers, for the Left party's political campaign. PTI RRT RRT KH