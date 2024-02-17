Kerala CM directs holding ministers-led meeting in Wayanad to address man-animal conflict

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday gave a direction to convene a high level meeting under the aegis of ministers to discuss issues related to frequent man-animal conflicts in Wayanad district.

Advertisment

As per the directive, Revenue, Forest and Local Self Government Department (LSGD) ministers would jointly convene a meeting in Wayanad district on February 20.

All peoples' representatives including civic body councillors of Wayanad besides higher officials would participate in the meeting, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here said.

The CM intervened in the matter in the wake of intense protests staged by local people seeking solutions to address frequent attacks by stray wild animals in human settlements in the high range district.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, shops remained closed and vehicles kept off the roads today in Wayanad where the ruling LDF, opposition UDF and BJP have called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal seeking permanent solutions to the wild elephant menace in the region.

Angry agitators blocked the vehicular traffic along major routes in the district that connect Karnataka and other parts of the state a day after an eco tourism guide of the forest department died post an attack by an elephant near Kuruva island.

Last week, Aji (42) was trampled to death by the elephant in the Mananthavady area of the district triggering massive protests in Wayanad. PTI LGK ROH SDP