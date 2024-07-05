Kerala CM directs officials to ensure disaster mitigation measures conform to Orange Book

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 5 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday directed departments concerned to ensure that steps taken to mitigate disaster are in conformity with the Orange Book of Disaster Management.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued directions to various departments after a high-level meeting to assess the state's monsoon preparedness.

The orange book prepared by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority features standard operating procedures and the action to be taken in the event of any natural disaster.

Directions have been issued to review at the district level the measures implemented by the respective departments, the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

"A meeting should be held by the ministers in charge of the respective districts. Local governments were earlier directed to set up resource collection centers in disaster-prone areas. An appropriate building for such purposes should be identified and necessary rescue equipment should be collected," the release said.

In the meeting, directions were issued to ensure all basic facilities in the camps set up to accommodate the affected people.

"Warning signs should be installed and safety measures should be taken at tourist spots prone to flash floods. Officials should make sure that the surrounding walls, roofs and trees near schools do not pose any danger. Private hospitals should also be included in the disaster management plan," it said.

The release said directions were also issued to take action to prevent communicable diseases and keep the water bodies clean besides ensuring chlorination of water.

The meeting was attended by ministers K Rajan, V Sivankutty, R Bindu, A K Saseendran, Chief Secretary Dr Venu V, Army representatives, and other senior officials. PTI RRT RRT ROH