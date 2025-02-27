Kerala CM directs planning of special measures to prevent wildlife attacks in high risk areas

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed that special measures should be planned and implemented in hotspots identified in the state as high risk for wildlife attacks.

The directive was issued in a high-level meeting here chaired by the CM to review the measures being taken to deal with the instances of human-wildlife conflict in the state, a statement issued by his office said.

The decisions taken in the meeting included the formation of a primary response team of volunteers for wildlife protection and preventive activities in 273 grama panchayats in 75 assembly constituencies where there are high numbers of wildlife attacks, the statement said.

Besides that, it was also decided that a state-level committee chaired by the chief secretary should meet and prepare a blueprint of the activities to be undertaken by the district and region-level panels.

Additionally, it was also decided to take appropriate measures to deal with wild animal attacks by taking into account the specificities of each area, considering revision of compensation following the times for crop destruction and loss of livestock and strengthening the use of modern technology to prevent wild animal attacks, the statement said.

The other measures discussed in the meeting included plantation management taking steps to remove undergrowth, ensuring availability of water inside the forests throughout the year by setting up dams and ponds and setting up an authority, board or society as per instructions of the Centre to conduct eco-friendly tourism in tourism zones of the forest areas, it said.

In the meeting, the Pinarayi Vijayan was informed that committees have been formed at the state, district and local levels to give instructions on mitigating human-wildlife conflicts and assess the progress regarding the same.

He directed that all the committees should be formed by March 15 and they should function efficiently, the statement said.

The meeting was held in the wake of a recent elephant attack in the Aralam farm area of Kannur district which resulted in the deaths of an elderly couple. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH