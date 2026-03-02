Kerala CM expresses concern over conflict in Gulf region, urges expatriates to stay alert

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday expressed concern over the escalating crisis in the Gulf region and conveyed Kerala’s solidarity with the Gulf nations and their people.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said the developments in the Gulf were causing deep anxiety in Kerala, noting that the region is like a second home to lakhs of Malayalis whose hard work and sweat have shaped its growth.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that almost every household in Kerala has at least one person connected to the Gulf,” he said.

The chief minister expressed hope that peace and stability would prevail in the Gulf countries and that their leaders would overcome the crisis through wise decisions based on humanity and mutual understanding.

He urged expatriates to strictly follow the instructions issued by the authorities and local administrations in the countries where they reside.

He also asked them to remain in constant contact with Indian embassies and consulates and to rely only on official information.

Vijayan cautioned against believing or spreading baseless news and rumours and appealed to people not to circulate content that could create unnecessary panic, whether through social media or other means.

Stating that Malayalis have always overcome crises by standing united with mutual care and solidarity, he said such unity was essential at this juncture as well.

The state government stands in full support of expatriates and their families in Kerala, he said, adding that in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the government is intervening at all possible levels to ensure their safety.

He also said NORKA Roots under the state government is actively involved in providing necessary assistance and requested members of the Loka Kerala Sabha in Gulf countries to continue their engagement in the efforts. PTI TBA TBA ADB