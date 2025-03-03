Kerala CM expresses concern over growing restlessness among younger generation

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 3 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stated that the younger generation is restless and he attributed it to the pressures of 'modern capitalism' and the intensely competitive nature of the market-driven system.

He said this while speaking in an adjournment motion in the Assembly, which was brought in suspending the regular business to discuss the increasing incidents of violence in the state in the wake of the death of a Class 10 student during a clash in Thamarassery in the Kozhikode district last week.

Vijayan said that the issue demands a thorough and serious analysis and the government has taken all necessary administrative steps to address the problem.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had agreed for this discussion after senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala moved the adjournment motion.

Participating in the debate, Vijayan said that stringent measures are in place to combat drug abuse and a control room is functioning under the ADGP (law and order).

As many as 87,702 drug-related cases have been registered after this government assumed office and focused efforts are made to trace and eliminate the sources of the illicit drug trade. Kerala also maintains a high conviction rate in drug cases, and enforcement agencies are functioning effectively, he added.

The Chief Minister said that young people today face cut throat competition at every stage of life—be it entrance exams, job interviews, career progression, or even sibling rivalries. "This constant pressure instills in them the belief that success is only possible by outcompeting others. Over time, they begin to perceive those around them as adversaries rather than allies," he said.

Vijayan warned that this insecurity could escalate into a dangerous mindset, where individuals feel the need to retaliate against an undefined enemy—sometimes even perceiving those closest to them as threats. He also raised concerns about the increasing emotional detachment among children.

"Many children today grow up disconnected from nature, their surroundings, and even their own families. Their lives are confined to ‘boxes’—from their home to the school bus, and then to the classroom. Their minds are shut off from everything except academics," he said. This emotional disconnect, he argued, leaves children feeling isolated.

"When they return home, there is often no one to share their joys or concerns with. In some families, even parents fail to interact with each other, lost in their own worlds or preoccupied with television serials. As a result, children retreat into digital spaces, becoming emotionally abandoned," he added.

Vijayan warned that excessive dependence on the digital world is becoming a serious issue. The Chief Minister urged the need for a sociological treatment to tackle these rising social concerns.

"Effective solutions can only be found by identifying the root causes. Societies worldwide including in Kerala are facing common social ailments that affect this generation. We must adopt scientifically driven solutions rather than superficial remedies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Satheesan slammed the government for its failure to curb the rising menace of drug abuse and violence in the state. Speaking on the subject he alleged that drug abuse had become rampant and that the government’s inaction had only exacerbated the crisis.

Satheesan stated that this was the fourth time since 2022 that the opposition had raised the issue in the Assembly. "There is still no concrete action plan or enforcement strategy in place," he said.

He also criticised the state’s Excise Department, alleging that it lacks even basic resources such as adequate vehicles to carry out its enforcement duties effectively.

He further demanded that no political protection be extended to those involved in violent incidents. He accused the Chief Minister of previously defending the lynching of Youth Congress workers by SFI-DYFI activists, dismissing it as a mere "rescue operation." Earlier, the House witnessed a verbal spar between the opposition and the treasury benches led by Vijayan.

Raising the matter, Chennithala attacked the government for failing to curb the increasing drug menace and violence in the state.

Chennithala's presentation of the matter invited strong protest from the ruling front, with the Chief Minister rising from his seat to warn that the Congress leader was raising unnecessary matters in the discussion.

"He is saying 'Mr CM' several times and what message he is going to deliver by this? He should understand the reality," Vijayan said.

However, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan intervened and said Chennithala was presenting the subject by relating other such incidents. "You are the Home Minister. We will criticise you and why are you so intolerant to it, " asked Satheesan.

He added that the opposition is not there to present the speeches prepared and given by the CM and the government.

Intervening in the issue, the Speaker said a healthy discussion is required, and the members should raise relevant matters.

Law Minister P Rajeeve and Excise Minister MB Rajesh also said the issues raised in the notice should be discussed, and the government is open for the debate. PTI ARM ARM ADB