Kerala CM expresses condolences over death of students at flooded coaching centre in Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, Jul 28 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of three students who lost their lives when the basement of a coaching centre in New Delhi got flooded following heavy rainfall in the national capital.

Ernakulam native Nevin Delvin, a research student at JNU, was among those who lost their lives in the incident, Vijayan said.

"It's unfortunate that three civil service aspirants lost their lives in a flooding incident at a coaching centre in New Delhi," Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Twenty-three-year-old Nevin was a resident of Neeleeswaram in Ernakulam.

He was the son of former police officer Delvin Suresh and T S Linslet, former Georgraphy department head at Kalady University.

The police have arrested the owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle and booked them for culpable homicide and under other charges.

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the basement during a rescue operation.

Apart from Nevin, Uttar Pradesh resident Shreya Yadav (25) and Telangana resident Tanya Soni (25) lost their lives when the basement of the building flooded. PTI RRT ANE