Kerala CM expresses condolences to kin of Hathras stampede victims

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 2 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic stampede in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, saying he was deeply saddened by the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in several deaths. This incident at a crowded religious event highlights the critical importance of ensuring safety at public gatherings. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims," Vijayan said in a post on X.

Over 100 people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a religious congregation in a village in Hathras district, police said. PTI TGB TGB SS