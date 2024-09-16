Kerala CM extends Milad-un-Nabi greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wished people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and said the day extends the message of equanimity and brotherhood.

Any remembrance of the Prophet gives strength to the humanity to move forward by upholding values beyond any prejudice, the Left veteran said in a Facebook post.

He also wished that people be able to face the challenges and move forward together.

Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims around the world mark the day by reflecting on the Prophet's teachings and life. The Prophet passed away on the same day. PTI LGK KH