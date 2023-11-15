Kerala CM, Finance Minister condole death of veteran Marxist leader Sankaraiah

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the death of freedom fighter and veteran Marxist leader N Sankaraiah and described him as a guiding force of the Communist movement in the country and a perennial source of inspiration for everyone.

Sankaraiah died in Chennai on Wednesday following illness, CPI(M) sources said. He was 102.

In a message, Vijayan said Sankaraiah's leadership style was selfless and historical and it was a motivation to work even in the most difficult times.

Noting that the veteran Marxist leader's life spanning more than a century is synonymous with modern India's history, the CM termed his demise as "very sad" and an "irreparable loss." State Finance Minister K N Balagopal also expressed grief over the demise of the veteran leader and said Sankaraiah's life was a model worth emulating for every Communist. PTI LGK SS