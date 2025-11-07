Kerala CM greets actor Kamal Haasan on his birthday

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday extended birthday greetings to South Indian film star Kamal Haasan, who turned 71.

The chief minister conveyed his wishes through a post on his official Facebook page.

"Birthday greetings to my dear friend and one of the greatest legends of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan," Vijayan wrote.

He said Haasan’s artistic journey truly embodies the spirit of a multifaceted genius, noting that apart from his exceptional acting prowess, the actor has made his mark in every sphere of filmmaking.

He said that the actor’s affection for Kerala and Malayalis is well known.

According to Vijayan, Haasan is also an advocate of secular ideals and a consistent voice for progressive and democratic values, inspiring all.

"Heartfelt wishes for his creative journey to continue with the same brilliance. May he go on to enthral us through his diverse and dynamic artistic pursuits," he added. PTI TBA TBA KH