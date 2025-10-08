Kerala CM greets Air Force personnel on Air Force Day

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday greeted all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Vijayan hailed the "valour, dedication and selfless service" of the force in protecting the nation's sovereignty.

"Greetings to all the brave air warriors, veterans, and their families on #IndianAirForceDay. Saluting your valour, dedication, and selfless service in protecting our nation's sovereignty. Best wishes to all @IAF_MCC personnel and their families," the CM said.

Air Force Day day is observed on October 8 to mark the anniversary of the institution and to commemorate the sacrifices made by air warriors. PTI HMP HMP KH