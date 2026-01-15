Kerala CM greets people of Tamil Nadu on occasion of 'Pongal'

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday greeted the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of the harvest festival 'Pongal'.

In a post in Tamil on social media platform 'X', Vijayan expressed hope that the harvest festival would strengthen the bonds of harmony, happiness and shared prosperity among the people.

He also said in his post that equality and justice need to prevail for a society to achieve complete development.

The CM hoped that the festival would inspire people to ensure equal justice for all, dignity for every human being and to work together irrespective of caste or religion for the well-being of everyone.