Kerala CM greets people on Krishna Jayanti

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended Sri Krishna Jayanti greetings to the people of the state and wished that the festival would be an inspiration for the victory of truth and righteousness.

In a Facebook post, the Left veteran said devotees celebrate Krishna Jayanti based on the philosophy of doing good deeds and moving forward.

"May this year's Sri Krishna Jayanti be a source of inspiration for dedication to the victory of truth and righteousness," Vijayan said.

He also wished that this year's festival be a celebration of the unity of human hearts.

"Happy Sri Krishna Jayanti to everyone," the CM added.

In Kerala, Lord Krishna's birth is celebrated as Ashtami Rohini in the Malayalam month of Chingam, when the Rohini star coincides with Ashtami tithi. PTI LGK KH