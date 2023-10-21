Kerala CM hails ISRO for successful test flight of Gaganyaan mission

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hailed ISRO for successfully conducting a test vehicle mission of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme and described it as a "major step" in launching the country's own crewed space missions.

Overcoming initial hiccups, including a monitoring anomaly, ISRO on Saturday successfully launched a test vehicle with payloads related to the country's ambitious human space flight mission.

The CM said this proves our mettle in achieving substantial advancements in space research.

"Congratulations to @isro for successfully accomplishing the first #Gaganyaan Mission Test Vehicle Flight (TV-D1). This marks a major step in launching India's own crewed space missions and proves our mettle in achieving substantial advancements in space research," he said in a post on social media platform X.

Stating that it was a matter of "great pride", Vijayan said the conducting of a test vehicle mission is a significant step in the country's science and technology research.

In a Facebook post, he also said that the success of the mission would empower us to strengthen India's scientific spirit and enable us to achieve more comprehensive growth in this regard.

The Gaganyaan mission aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400 km for three days and bring them safely back to Earth. PTI LGK ANE