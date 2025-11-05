Kerala CM hails Zohran Mamdani's victory as New York mayor

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday hailed the victory of Zohran Mamdani as the new mayor of New York City and said his election was a resounding victory for progressive politics.

Despite repeated threats from President Donald Trump, the people of New York chose progressive politics over fear, he said in a post on 'X'.

His (Mamdani) campaign, rooted in ensuring dignity and opportunity for the poor, inspired massive youth support, proving that the ideals of the Left continue to resonate powerfully, Vijayan said.

"The election of @ZohranKMamdani as New York City's next Mayor is a resounding victory for progressive politics and a forceful rejection of far-right intimidation," the CPI(M) veteran said.

This victory is a reminder that even in the face of intimidation, the struggle for justice and equality endures, the CM added.

Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old Indian-origin democratic socialist, pulled off a stunning victory in the fiercely contested New York city mayoral elections, riding on an electrifying campaign to become the first South Asian, Muslim and youngest in a century to helm the administration of the world's financial capital.

Mamdani, the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-origin scholar Mahmood Mamdani, defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a scandal-hit Democrat who ran as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, in the keenly-watched contest that grabbed global attention. PTI LGK KH