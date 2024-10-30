Kerala CM hands over Rs 2 cr cash award to hockey player P R Sreejesh

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday handed over Rs 2 crore cash prize to Olympic medal winner P R Sreejesh, observing that he played a crucial role in the comeback of Indian hockey which had faded in glory.

The CM in a Facebook post, along with photographs of the felicitation ceremony, said that Sreejesh raised Kerala's reputation to the sky with his performance and medal win at the Paris Olympics.

He said that the hockey player was able to lead the team to victory with his brilliant performance in times of crisis and was a great inspiration to his teammates.

"Sreejesh is the best goalkeeper in Indian hockey of all time," he said in the post, adding that his sporting career was a role model for any athlete.

The CM said Sreejesh' appointment as coach of the national junior hockey team, after he announced his retirement from the sport, is a recognition of his ability and experience.

"It is gratifying that his services will continue to be available to Indian hockey," he said.

Initially, the ceremony was scheduled to take place on August 26, but was cancelled.

Attacking the Left government over it, the opposition Congress had claimed that it was cancelled due to an ego clash between two state ministers.

It had alleged that there was a difference of opinion between the General Education Department and the Sports Department which had resulted in the cancellation of the reception.

Sreejesh bid adieu to the game following his starring role as a goalkeeper in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the Paris Games. PTI HMP HMP ROH