Kerala CM holds meeting on preventing amoebic meningoencephalitis infections

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 5 (PTI) A day after a 14-year-old boy died due to amoebic meningoencephalitis, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting in which several suggestions, including not to bathe in unclean water bodies, were given to prevent further infections.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters and the suggestions to tackle it came during the meeting chaired by the CM, a statement issued by his office said.

In the meeting, also attended by state Health Minister Veena George and various senior government officials including Chief Secretary Dr Venu V, it was also suggested that there should be proper chlorination of swimming pools and children should be careful when entering water bodies as they are mostly affected by this disease, the statement said.

Using swimming nose clips to prevent infection by the free-living amoeba was also suggested in the meeting.

The Chief Minister also said that everyone should take care to keep the water bodies clean.

Besides the death of the 14-year-old boy on Wednesday night, two others -- a five-year-old girl from Malappuram and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur died on May 21 and June 25, respectively, due to the rare brain infection.

Medical experts said the infection occurs when free-living, non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose from contaminated water.

The health authorities have advised people to exercise caution against amoebic meningoencephalitis.

The disease was earlier reported in coastal Alappuzha district in the state in 2023 and 2017.