Kerala CM holds talks with Kuwait Deputy PM during official visit

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is currently on an official visit to Kuwait, met Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah at the Al Bayan Palace on Thursday.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office here said that Kuwait's Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Kuwait Investment Authority, Dr Sabeeh Al Mukhazim, was also present.

"During the meeting, the historical ties between India and Kuwait were highlighted. Sheikh Fahad praised the services rendered by the Indian community, including Keralites, in Kuwait's reconstruction and development," the statement said.

It said Vijayan expressed gratitude to Sheikh Fahad for the support and cooperation extended by the Kuwaiti government to the Kerala community.

"The CM also presented details about investment opportunities in various sectors of Kerala," the statement said.

State Chief Secretary A Jayathilak and Lulu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali also took part in the discussions.

The chief minister also held discussions with Sheikh Mishal Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Investment Authority.

Sheikh Mishal informed Vijayan that a delegation from Kuwait would visit Kerala to explore investment opportunities in the state, it added.