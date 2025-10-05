Kerala CM inaugurates museum for A Ramachandran

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 5 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday inaugurated a museum dedicated to the late artist A Ramachandran in the southern city of Kollam.

The museum, located within the Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex, displays the artist's paintings, sculptures, and books, which officials value at over Rs 300 crore.

The 7,000-square-foot space was curated to international standards by art expert Shivakumar.

Vijayan inaugurated the museum virtually at a function presided over by Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian.

The event was also attended by ministers K N Balagopal and J Chinchurani. CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby, a former state culture minister, was also present.

Ramachandran's family members, including his wife and renowned painter Tan Yuan Chameli, attended the function. Their son, Rahul, a scientist at NASA, and daughter, Sujatha, a systems engineer in Canada, were also present.

A celebrated Indian painter and sculptor, Ramachandran was known for his large-scale works and deep engagement with Indian mythology and aesthetics.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2005 and died in Delhi on 10 February 2024. Before the collection was moved to Kerala, an exhibition was held in Delhi in October 2023.

Hundreds of admirers gathered there, with Chameli Ramachandran attending in a wheelchair.

As part of the event, the Akademi released Malayalam translations of five children's books co-authored by Ramachandran and Chameli.