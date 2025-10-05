Kerala CM inaugurates museum for legendary artist A Ramachandran

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 5 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday inaugurated a museum dedicated to the late artist A Ramachandran in the southern city of Kollam.

The museum, located within the Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex, displays the artist's paintings, sculptures, and books, which officials value at over Rs 300 crore.

The 7,000 sqft was curated to international standards by art expert Shivakumar.

Vijayan inaugurated the museum virtually at a function presided over by Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian.

The event was also attended by Ministers K N Balagopal and J Chinchurani.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, a former state culture minister, was also present.

The CM, while addressing the gathering via online, said Ramachandran was an artist who stood for secular values.

Works of art that have been used for social development are worth more than their market value, he noted.

Stating that Ramachandran's works connect the tradition of Indian painting with its present and future, he said they have created a unique style by using modern art techniques.

Vijayan also expressed hope that the museum would become a place where art buffs and students can conduct research and gain further understanding about painting.

The "lotus pond", Gandhi series, Indian miniatures, stamp designs, photographs, and related equipment in the studio are arranged in international standards, he said.

The chief minister further said that the state government's focus on art sector will help the general public to connect with the painting tradition.

Meanwhile, Minister Cheriyan said the museum would become a learning centre for students and artists. Cultural complexes and learning centres are being established in all 14 districts by the state government, he added.

While Balagopal described it as a museum of national relevance, Chinjurani said that this is an institution that is redefining the city's cultural map on a global scale.

Ramachandran's family members, including his wife and renowned painter Tan Yuan Chameli, attended the function. Their son, Rahul, a scientist at NASA, and daughter, Sujatha, a systems engineer in Canada, were also present.

A celebrated Indian painter and sculptor, Ramachandran was known for his large-scale works and deep engagement with Indian mythology and aesthetics.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2005 and died in Delhi on 10 February 2024. Before the collection was moved to Kerala, an exhibition was held in Delhi in October 2023.

Hundreds of admirers gathered there with Chameli Ramachandran attending in a wheelchair.

As part of the event, the Akademi released Malayalam translations of five children's books co-authored by Ramachandran and Chameli.