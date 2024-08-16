Kerala CM inaugurates state-level LSGD adalat

Kochi, Aug 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday inaugurated the state-level adalat of the Local Self-Government Department as part of the 100-day programme of the Left government, at the Ernakulam Town Hall here.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayan said the state Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) serves as a model for the rest of the country.

"A lot of changes can now be witnessed in the state, and the credit goes to the LSGD," Vijayan said.

He said the Life Mission project, the Ardram Mission, the mission to eradicate extreme poverty and the Haritha Keralam Mission, among others, serve as examples of the stellar performance by the LSGD.

Minister for Local Self-Government, M B Rajesh, will lead the adalat.

The Panchayat and municipal-level adalats in Ernakulam will be held on Friday and the Kochi Corporation adalat on Saturday.

The Adalat will consider complaints related to matters that have not received service within the time limit despite having applied to the local bodies, petitions received by the Minister, complaints and petitions pending in the Permanent Adalat Committee and the offices of the Local Self-Government Department etc.

Rajesh said grievances relating to building permits, trade-commercial-industrial licenscs, civil registration taxes, beneficiary schemes, scheme implementation, social security pensions, waste management, public facilities and safety, and the efficiency of asset management institutions and systems will be considered in the Adalat.

He said new complaints/ suggestions related to Local Self-Governments will also be considered.