Kerala CM inaugurates week-long Onam celebrations

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated the state government's week-long Onam celebration at Kanakakkunnu here on Wednesday.

While addressing a huge gathering here, he said Onam reminds of a period where all people lived equally.

The progressive movements in Kerala brought the concepts of Onam back to people, he said and listed out various initiatives being implemented by the state government during the festival period.

Film stars Jayam Ravi and Basil Joseph attended the event as guests of honour.

The celebrations would run across 33 venues in the capital, with thousands of artists taking part in cultural programmes, officials here said.

One of the highlights would be a drone light show on September 5, 6 and 7 over the Chandrasekharan Nair and University stadiums, featuring a thousand drones telling stories linked to Kerala.

The festivities would end on September 9 with a grand procession, flagged off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Manaveeyam Veedhi.

The auspicious Thiruvonam falls on September 5.