Kerala CM justifies his criticism against Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday justified his criticism against Rahul Gandhi during the campaigning of the recently held Lok Sabha elections and alleged that the statements made by the Congress leader were not befitting of his stature.

Speaking in the Assembly here, the Left veteran said the opposition Congress-led UDF had been saying that he had said something against Gandhi.

"I have not said anything. It was Rahul Gandhi who came here (Kerala) and said things that are inappropriate for his stature," he said.

The CM said his reaction was his natural response to Gandhi's remarks.

Amidst his reply, Congress legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan sought to know whether the CM had said anything good about Gandhi during the LS poll campaigning.

He accused Vijayan of targetting the INDIA bloc leader Gandhi more than PM Narendra Modi who led the BJP-NDA.

Rubbishing the criticism, Vijayan alleged that it was some leaders of the Congress party's Kerala unit who had advised Gandhi and persuaded him to ask why the Kerala CM was yet to be arrested by the Central agencies.

"On what grounds has he asked like that? Was it the matter that a prominent Congress leader like Rahul Gandhi should speak when he came here. Naturally, he would get a reply...that was what I gave," he justified.

Lashing out at the Congress party in the state, Vijayan said they had tried to "add fuel to the fire" when the Central agencies came to the state. Gandhi should not have put more oil into their attempts, he said.

The CM further said the CPI(M) could only view Gandhi's opinions as part of the Congress party's politics.

Vijayan's harsh criticism against Gandhi had invited sharp reactions from the Congress party throughout the election campaign.