Kerala CM kept me in dark about crimes against nation: Guv Khan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday intensified his attack on the ruling Left government by accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of keeping him in the dark about 'crimes against the nation' being committed in the state.

The Governor also said that the chief secretary and the DGP were coming regularly to Raj Bhavan, "without authorisation from the chief minister" and now, "no more will they be welcome".

Khan, speaking to reporters here, said that the CM, while denying having used the terms 'anti-national activities' and 'anti-state activities' in any public statements, has conceded that he generally mentioned 'crimes against the nation' were committed in the state.

The Governor said this referring to a recent letter sent to him by Vijayan.

"What is a crime against the nation? What kind of activity is it? Is it not more serious? Should you (CM) not have briefed me? Was it not your duty? You have failed to do your duty," Khan contended.

He further said that when such crimes against the nation are committed, he has to inform the President and the Central government and for that information was required.

"So, I wrote to the CM seeking information, but he did not even acknowledge it. He acknowledged my letter and responded to it 27 days later, only after I summoned the chief secretary and the DGP. But, he did not furnish any information.

"He (CM) does not come to the Raj Bhavan and he does not allow them (chief secretary and DGP) to come because he has something to hide. So, there is something fishy," Khan said.

He said that the chief secretary and the DGP had been coming regularly to Raj Bhavan.

Khan said that the chief secretary also came to promulgate an ordinance when the Assembly was in session.

"I said it was not proper to do so as the Assembly was in session and to re-examine it. The chief secretary came again and said it was fine. So, I signed it. So, all this time they were coming without authorisation of the CM. No more will they be welcome," the Governor said.

The Governor and the CM have been at loggerheads following Khan's summons to the chief secretary and DGP seeking information about any alleged anti-national activities going on in the state.